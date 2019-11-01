Informed & Engaged Ep. 6: Racism’s reach in communities

This week on Informed & Engaged, a weekly Knight Journalism show, leaders of two of the largest organizations for journalists of color will join us to discuss the heightened race awareness we’re seeing amid COVID-19 and our country’s current moment of racial reckoning. We’ll hear from Hugo Balta, President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), and the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) VP Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton on the opportunity that lies at the door of a decades long fight for equity and inclusion in and out of the workplace and newsroom.