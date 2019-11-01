Informed & Engaged Ep. 7: The weight of inequity in newsrooms
This episode of Informed & Engaged features a conversation with Michelle Ye Hee Lee, President of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), and the co-founder of the Journalists of Color Slack channel, Aaron Williams and what BIPOC colleagues are saying about the unprecedented moment and where the industry goes from here. Click here to register.
Informed & Engaged is a weekly Knight Foundation show that unpacks the ideas and solutions impacting the changing media landscape. Hosted by the Knight Journalism team.