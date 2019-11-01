Informed & Engaged Episode 4: Millie Tran, Stacy-Marie Ishmael and Neil Chase

On Episode 4 of Informed & Engaged, we’ll have a conversation with three industry innovators about the transition and motivation in making a move to leadership roles at nonprofit news organizations from commercial organizations. What are the investments that need to be made? How can nonprofit newsrooms work together to serve all communities? Millie Tran, Stacy-Marie Ishmael and Neil Chase share what they see as the role and future of nonprofit news in the changing media landscape.