Informed & Engaged Episode 5: Collaborative Journalism that Serves

EPISODE 5: REAL IMPACTCOLLABORATIVE JOURNALISM THAT SERVES
(MONDAY, JULY 20, 1 P.M. ET)

On Episode 4 of Informed & Engaged, a weekly Knight Journalism show, we’re diving into the types of collaboration — from sourcing to storytelling — that are driving impact in Philadelphia.

We’ll hear from Roxann Stafford, managing director of the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, who will talk with Jean Friedman-Rudovsky and Cassie Haynes, co-executive directors at Resolve Philly. Together, they’ll talk about building a model for local journalism that’s equitable, collaborative, and informed by community voices and solutions. Click here to register.

