Informed & Engaged Episode 5: Collaborative Journalism that Serves

EPISODE 5: REAL IMPACT — COLLABORATIVE JOURNALISM THAT SERVES
(MONDAY, JULY 20, 1 P.M. ET)
On Episode 4 of Informed & Engaged, a weekly Knight Journalism show, we’re diving into the types of collaboration — from sourcing to storytelling — that are driving impact in Philadelphia.
We’ll hear from Roxann Stafford, managing director of the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, who will talk with Jean Friedman-Rudovsky and Cassie Haynes, co-executive directors at Resolve Philly. Together, they’ll talk about building a model for local journalism that’s equitable, collaborative, and informed by community voices and solutions. Click here to register.
Informed & Engaged is a weekly Knight Foundation show that unpacks the ideas and solutions impacting the changing media landscape. Hosted by the Knight Journalism team.