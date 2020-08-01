Knight New Work 2020 FAQs
In 2020, Knight New Work Miami will invest up to $500,000 in artists and performing arts organizations to develop and create Miami-made performances in 2021. Learn more about Knight New Work 2020 here.
The submission period is between Aug. 10 – Sept. 7. Applications are available at kf.org/newwork2020.
Below are the answers to some of our frequently asked questions.
- When will the application period open and close?
Monday, Aug. 10 to Monday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
- Who is eligible?
Individual artists, artist collectives and arts organizations are eligible to apply. Individuals must be based in Miami-Dade County and be able to demonstrate a background as a musical composer, choreographer or playwright. Organizations must be Miami-Dade County-based performing arts organizations that produce dance, music and/or theater.
- Does my organization have to be based in Miami-Dade?
Yes, organizations must be based in Miami-Dade County in order to apply. They can partner with individual artists from outside the County, provided that those individuals can demonstrate a deep connection to Miami. The piece’s premiere, however, must take place in Miami-Dade.
- I’m an artist and I’m not based in Miami-Dade. Am I eligible to apply?
No, this opportunity is exclusively for artists based in Miami-Dade. We encourage you to check back for future opportunities!
- What is the criteria for applying as an organization?
A Miami-Dade-based performing arts organization, or an arts institution that regularly produces performing arts can submit an application. The creation of new work must be primarily in the genres of dance, music and/or theater.
- What are the geographic boundaries of this program?
This program is open to organizations that regularly create performing arts work and are based in Miami-Dade County, and to individuals based in Miami-Dade County.
- When do the performances take place?
Knight New Work winners will convene in Spring 2021 to share drafts or works in progress. Of those, Knight will select a small number of projects to receive additional funding to produce and present the work. The selected projects must be premiered by the end of the calendar year 2021.
- What happens after I submit my application?
After submitting your application, it will be reviewed by a panel of performing artists, practitioners and Knight staff. Finalists will be interviewed by Knight staff and winners will be announced in December 2020.
- How many applications may an organization submit?
Each applying entity, whether an individual, collective, or organization is limited to one application.
- How much money can I ask for?
The award is for $10,000. Winners will be eligible for consideration for subsequent funding.
- Can I add attachments to my application?
Yes. Applicants are asked to submit work samples, as well as supplemental materials to help describe or illustrate their new work concept or artistic practice.
- What kind of new works are you looking for?
The works need to be in dance, theater and/or music and be considerate of or responsive to the constraints and opportunities presented by the pandemic. We are seeking projects that connect people to each other and to Miami through the arts, in the context of limitations brought on by COVID-19 physical distancing requirements and other health safety protocols.
- How can I gain an edge in my application?
There is no magic phrase or secret ingredient to a competitive application. Those applications that stand to do well are those that are creative, novel, artistically rigorous, thoughtfully crafted, authentic and practically feasible.
- Is there a matching requirement for this grant?
No, there is not.
- What are Knight’s funding priorities?
For a full explanation of the Knight’s strategy in the Arts program, please click here.
- Who reviews my entry and determines the grant recipients?
Knight staff review each idea with the help of artists and art leaders. Ultimately, the final decision lies with Knight Board of Trustees.
- Can I still apply if my project is just an idea?
Yes. Applications can be for entirely new projects or projects that are currently in development. The work must have not premiered, however.
- When will winners be announced?
Prize winners will be announced in December 2020.
- If my proposal is not accepted, will I know why?
Due to the large number of applications we receive, we are unable to share with you the reason for your declination.
- Is Knight New Work replacing the Knight Arts Challenge?
Knight New Work is not replacing the Knight Arts Challenge. New Work stems from the challenge and is an extension of Knight’s work to bridge our grassroots grant-making to individual artists with our investments in larger institutions.
- Why is it only focused on theatre, music and dance?
Knight New Work is narrowly focused to increase its potential for positive impact. There are a number of well-respected performing arts makers in Miami, as well as emerging artists that need a springboard to establish a national and global presence as makers of art.
- I’ve read through the FAQ. How can I learn more insights into this open call?
Knight staff will be holding a series of webinars to discuss Knight New Work. Learn more and RSVP here.
- Who do I contact if I have questions?
Send questions to [email protected].