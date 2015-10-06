40 ideas win $1.29 million in 2015 St. Paul Knight Arts Challenge

ST. PAUL, MINN. – Oct. 6, 2015 – From the streets of Lowertown to Rondo and the West Side, 40 ideas will bring art to neighborhoods across St. Paul, with $1.29 million in funding from the Knight Arts Challenge.

A program of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the challenge funds the best ideas for engaging and enriching St. Paul through the arts.

The 2015 winners include large and small arts organizations, collectives and individual artists.

Their diverse ideas range from a Winter Carnival concert played on instruments made of ice to flash mobs of flamenco dancers and the transformation of a water tower with stained glass murals.

All of the winners answered the question, “What’s your best idea for the arts in St. Paul?”

“This year’s winners reflect community-driven ideas that will bring the arts more deeply into neighborhoods across St. Paul,” said Victoria Rogers, vice president for arts at Knight Foundation. “Their work reflects the breadth, promise and talent of this community.”

With challenge funding, the 2015 winners will:

Energize new places and neighborhoods – by expanding the Northern Spark festival to communities along the Green Line, creating an arts hub in St. Paul’s Latino West Side, expanding the geographic footprint of the Twin Cities Film Fest to new St. Paul venues, and bringing together Rondo artists, business and neighborhood organizations to create an authentic narrative for the neighborhood;

Engage St. Paul through movable feasts of art – by bringing festivity to the streets through a traveling flash mob of flamenco singers and dancers for holiday processions, connecting with audiences through a mobile comedy stage where people can create and share jokes, and gathering a roving audience to performances at multiple locations;

Add surprise and delight to everyday life – by transforming two water towers in the Creative Enterprise Zone into beacons wrapped in stained-glass murals, finding the musicality in baseball through a percussion performance influenced by real-life baseball signals and plays from the St. Paul Saints, and engaging the public in music-making by placing handmade, crank-operated music boxes in public spaces;

Use art to raise awareness of important public issues – by spurring dialogues on racism through powerful and provocative art-making and exhibits, constructing a public art project showcasing the plight of bees, and launching a new performance piece that centers on the effects of long-term illnesses.

The full list of winners and their project ideas is below. More information is available at knightarts.org.

The Knight Arts Challenge has only three rules for applying: 1) The idea must be about the arts; 2) The project must take place in or benefit St. Paul; 3) The grant recipients must find funds to match Knight’s commitment.

The challenge is part of an $8 million arts investment in St. Paul that Knight Foundation announced in January 2014, which includes funding for the Arts Challenge and for anchor arts institutions. Knight has provided more than $64 million in support to the St. Paul community since 1977. Locally, Knight also offers the Knight Cities Challenge, which is now open and seeking ideas that make the 26 communities where Knight invests more successful, and the Knight Green Line Challenge, which seeks ideas to tap into the potential of the Green Line to make surrounding neighborhoods in St. Paul more vibrant places to live and work.

Knight Arts Challenge St. Paul Winners 2015

Alberto Justiniano

$45,000

Building trust between St. Paul’s immigrant communities by remaking Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” from the perspective of the Latino Garcias versus the Hmong Vangs

Arcata Press/St. Paul Almanac

$45,000

Bringing dynamic art into neighborhoods by combining the work of local poets and visual artists on posters in trains and buses

Asian Economic Development Association

$50,000

Transforming the five-block Little Mekong district with an expanded, two-weekend night market that elevates the work of artists

Brownbody

$70,000

Drawing parallels between the Reconstruction era and today’s social justice movements with a new production that combines figure skating, Afro-modern dance, live vocals and Ida B. Wells’ speeches

Center for Hmong Arts and Talent (CHAT)

$30,000

Strengthening a platform for Hmong artists of all disciplines by expanding the center’s Hmong Arts and Music Festival, which draws thousands to its annual showcase

Cracked Walnut

$25,000

Creating community in different spaces throughout St. Paul by staging more than 50 spoken literature events with local writers and music ensembles

Coffee House Press

$5,000

Fostering community conversations on race and the arts in St. Paul through the production and distribution of coffee cup sleeves featuring the words of St. Paul writers of color

Dangerous Productions

$10,000

Enlivening Frogtown through a yearlong series of street-level pop-up performances and adventurous educational opportunities

Dayton’s Bluff Community Council

$25,000

Creating powerful, provocative art that reflects the community’s dialogues around racism and catalyzes change in viewpoints and perceptions in the area

Deborah Elias Danza Española

$5,000

Bringing festivity to the east and west sides through a traveling flash mob of flamenco singers and dancers creating Christmas and spring processions

Electric Machete Studios

$50,000

Highlighting the voices of Latinos in St. Paul’s West Side neighborhood by creating an arts hub with studios for music production, visual arts, performance and more

Erik Barsness

$25,000

Stretching ideas of what music can be by creating a set of percussion instruments from ice and using them to play new compositions during the 2017 Winter Carnival

Flying Foot Forum

$30,000

Bringing the community together with Dancing Through the Streets, a roving, summer adventure where the audience travels to performances at six Lowertown locations, culminating in a group song and dance party

Full Circle Theater Company

$5,000

Exploring, through a new production, how theater has changed the lives of diverse St. Paul artists and how, in turn, these artists have shaped the theater community

Greg Herriges

$5,000

Engaging the public in music-making by placing handmade, crank-operated music boxes that play original compositions in public spaces

Healing Place Collaborative

$35,000

An artist-created sculptural table that incorporates Dakota place names and information about Dakota sites in the area and serves as a focus for discussion and art presentations at public events and parks.

Heather (Desdamona) Ross

$20,000

Celebrating the spoken word by bringing together the voices of students with those of professional artists and poets in a series of readings and workshops

Hmong Museum

$20,000

Preserving the art of Hmong storytelling by hosting a series of public events that share a range of love, ghost, orphan and refugee camp stories

In Progress

$20,000

Bringing Hmong voices to the silver screen through Qhia Dab Neeg, a two-day Hmong film festival at Metropolitan State University

Kala Vandanam Dance Company

$20,000

Elevating young, high-potential Bharatanatyam dancers through opportunities to participate in an original, professional ensemble production titled “Ritu: The Seasons”

Kaotic Good Productions

$50,000

Exploring how culture shapes the fear of water with a pool-based performance piece that engages the community to talk about the disproportionate numbers of people of color who cannot swim

Karl Unnasch

$50,000

Enlivening the Creative Enterprise Zone by transforming a water tower into a beacon wrapped in a backlit, contemporary stained-glass mural

Katie Ka Vang

$16,000

Opening a dialogue around cancer and other serious illnesses through a piece by playwright Katie Ka Vang, based on her experiences with non-Hodgkins lymphoma

Levi Weinhagen

$6,000

Creating space for human connection, artmaking and joy with a mobile, suitcase-like container that turns into a stage where people can create and share jokes

Mary Ellen Childs

$25,000

Finding the musicality in baseball through a virtuosic, percussion performance that is influenced by real-life baseball signals and plays from St. Paul Saints coaches and players

Metropolitan State University Screenwriting Program

$30,000

Serving film artists and building community by creating Film Space, a state-of-the art digital cinema theater on the campus of Metropolitan State University

Million Artist Movement

$25,000

Exploring racial justice, trauma, and healing with a series of art-making events that culminate in a community-driven exhibition

Naomi Cohn

$10,000

Building community and increasing the well-being of older adults by engaging a professional writer to conduct high-quality arts activities with seniors in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone

Northern Lights.mn

$100,000

Promoting the Green Line as a creative extension of the community by using the light rail line as the backbone of the 2017 edition of Northern Spark, an all-night, multi-venue arts festival

One Voice Mixed Chorus

$60,000

Presenting a gender-bending production of the “Pirates of Penzance,” staged outdoors on St. Paul’s Raspberry Island

Public Art Saint Paul

$115,000

Engaging St. Paul residents with the plight of bees through a multidisciplinary, public art project that involves creating bee habitat environments and placing tiny bronze bees in nearby neighborhoods

Public Domain Productions

$25,000

Creating a community spectacle in the Hamline Midway and Frogtown neighborhoods with a nighttime lantern parade that illuminates the streets with larger-than-life mythical creatures created by local puppet artists and groups

Sarah Peters

$10,000

Bringing one-of-a-kind, artist-made books to people paddling on Lake Phalen through a custom floating library

SoulTouch Productions

$50,000

Engaging young black males in the arts through a fellows program that teaches photography, music, visual arts, filmmaking and writing in the tradition of the legendary media-maker, artist and humanitarian Gordon Parks

Springboard for the Arts

$30,000

Bringing together and supporting African-American artists who live and work in Rondo with local businesses and organizations to create small art projects that foster an authentic narrative for the neighborhood

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

$50,000

Combining the talents of a 100-member community-sourced flute chorus and MacArthur Fellow and world-class flutist Claire Chase in a special performance of Salvatore Sciarrino’s “Cutting the Circle of Sounds”

The Theater of Public Policy

$15,000

Turning the entire city into a performance space through delivery of improvisational performance telegrams to offices, parks and homes

The Drawing Project

$10,000

Engaging a global community through the act of drawing with virtual art collaborations that will be curated in local exhibitions

Twin Cities Film Fest

$30,000

Expanding the geographic footprint of the film festival through year-round events and screenings of nationally recognized independent films in new St. Paul venues