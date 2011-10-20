Charlotte businesswoman and community leader joins Knight Foundation board

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2011 – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that Charlotte businesswomen Anna Spangler Nelson, chairman of private investment firm Spangler Companies Inc., will join the foundation’s board of trustees.

“As a business and philanthropic leader on a local and national level, Anna is poised to enrich our community engagement work in Charlotte and beyond. We are delighted that she will bring her expertise to Knight Foundation,” said foundation president and CEO Alberto Ibargüen.

“As a native Charlotte resident, I have seen the wonderful impact Knight Foundation has had on this city, and I look forward to contributing to this important work,” said Nelson.

Knight Foundation is dedicated to the ideal that democracies thrive when communities are informed and engaged. The foundation supports transformational ideas that engage communities, promote quality journalism and media innovation, and foster the arts.

About Nelson

In addition to her professional work, Nelson is a board member of several organizations including the C.D. Spangler Foundation, the Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Ruddick Corporation, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Project L.I.F.T, and Trinity Episcopal School. She serves as a trustee of the YMCA of Charlotte.

Charlotte Focus

Since 1969, Knight Foundation has invested over $75.2 million in the vitality of Charlotte.

Locally, Knight Foundation is joining with residents and leaders who are interested in innovative and effective ways to engage families, neighborhoods and the broader community in improving the educational experience for all students. Knight also continues to support the arts as tools of engagement, encouraging organizations to identify and test new ways of connecting more residents to the arts.

Read more about Knight’s work in Charlotte at www.knightfoundation.org/charlotte

About Knight Foundation

