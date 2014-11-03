Art museum reaches out to school children

Hundreds of excited, smiling third-graders exit school buses and walk up to the doors of the Pérez Art Museum Miami along Biscayne Bay. The influx of young patrons is the result of a partnership with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, whose goal is to provide every Miami-Dade County third-grader with free transportation, entry and a special tour of the museum.

Bringing in third-graders is one part of PAMM’s effort to get the community into the museum, and art out into Miami-Dade. The foundation joined with corporate sponsors such as Bank of America, Western Union and JPMorgan Chase & Co., who are helping to define the museum as both a cultural destination and educational institution.

“We are Miami’s museum, and everyone growing up in Miami should be aware it’s a community resource,” said Emily Mello, deputy director of education and public programs at PAMM. “The programs that we provide are important to introducing new audiences to the museum.”