Daniel Harris will lead Knight Foundation investments in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Oct. 13, 2014 – Daniel Harris, an experienced entrepreneur and civic innovator, will join the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as the program director based in San Jose on Oct. 31. Harris has expertise in civic engagement, storytelling and brand development with a particular focus on helping to build stronger communities.



Harris will work alongside local leaders and other community members to find and invest in ideas that expand opportunities in Silicon Valley and build a more livable, vibrant San Jose. To this end, he will also support the urban transformation of the city in line with the city’s strategic plan, Envision 2040. The plan aims to build a more walkable, mixed-use downtown core with easy access to transit and other amenities, while creating more options for residents to connect.

Harris is an internationally recognized storyteller and entrepreneur, with a focus on building community connections and sparking civic engagement amongst residents. He currently serves as principal of StorySocial, a creative design firm. In his role, he helps businesses, cities, foundations and brands more effectively collect and share their stories online and in person, as a way to build stronger communities. He is also co-founder of Feastly, a venture capital-backed online marketplace that allows cooks to turn their homes into restaurants and promotes community connections at the dinner table. Previously, he was the chief storytelling officer for People’s District, an online oral history project launched in Washington, D.C., that collected and shared a profile of one city resident a day.

“San Jose has so many things to celebrate, from its arts and culture, to its tech scene, and immense diversity; there are an incredible number of identities in the city,” said Harris. “I plan to work within the community and across partners to leverage these assets and help make San Jose an even better place to live and work.”

“Daniel’s unique background is a great fit for San Jose. He has wide experience in creating strong community bonds among residents that spur people to action,” said Carol Coletta, Knight Foundation vice president for community and national initiatives. “His entrepreneurial know-how and strong storytelling expertise will prove to be strong assets to San Jose, as its regional importance and population continues to grow, and it evolves in response to new demands.”

One of Harris’ first responsibilities will be overseeing the Knight Cities Challenge in San Jose. The challenge, which closes at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 14, seeks ideas that benefit one or more of the 26 Knight communities, including San Jose; it calls on innovators to answer the question: What’s your best idea to make cities more successful? Apply at KnightCities.org.

“The challenge is a great way for San Jose and other Knight cities to take a creative census of the ideas and people who are working to make their cities better,” said Harris. “Together, we can leverage our combined skills and resources to incubate new ideas and create exponential change within our cities.”

Harris has a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College and a master’s in public administration from Princeton University. His work has been featured in, among others, Fast Company, The New York Times, NPR, TIME, The Wall Street Journal and Wired. The Washington Post called him a “modern-day Studs Terkel.”

Harris has delivered presentations around the world and is a regular speaker on topics such as storytelling, community building and creative placemaking. He was chosen as a National Arts Strategies Creative Community Fellow and serves on the board of the Awesome Foundation’s D.C. chapter. Additionally, he is an award-winning DJ and photographer.

Harris will relocate from Washington, D.C., to San Jose. He is a native of New York and has previously lived in the Bay Area.

