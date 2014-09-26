Detroit’s Eastern Market area to plan next stage of development  with $250,000 from Knight Foundation

DETROIT—Sept. 26, 2014—Eastern Market Corp., the nonprofit that manages and promotes Eastern Market and its adjacent historic commercial district in Detroit’s urban core, today announced a plan to update and enhance the development strategy for the area in order to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen community connections and create more jobs. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is investing $250,000 to support the work.

Eastern Market has served as a central source of fresh food for Detroit-area residents since 1891, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. It provides a home for a wide variety of businesses and employment opportunities, as well as a meeting and work place for city residents of all backgrounds. In recent years, Eastern Market has seen significant growth and investment, including current work for streetscape, infrastructure and building improvements.

“As part of Detroit’s history and central core, Eastern Market is already playing a big role in its revitalization,” said Katy Locker, Knight Foundation program director for Detroit. “This recharged development strategy will ensure that all of the district’s stakeholders are included in its growth and enhancement. It will also focus on preserving the history of the district, while taking into account new opportunities and the interests of adjacent neighborhoods.”

“As we approach our 125th anniversary in 2016, recharging the Eastern Market District redevelopment strategy is critical,” said Dan Carmody, president of Eastern Market Corp. “While we have enjoyed recent growth, the pace of investment is likely to accelerate in the coming years and we need a framework that allows us to maintain our authenticity as a working food district while welcoming new uses. Vigorous engagement of the district’s many stakeholders is essential for the development of a plan that will lead to successful implementation.”

With Knight funding, Eastern Market Corp. will begin a planning process and community conversation to build on development efforts that began in 2008 with the completion of an Eastern Market District development strategy. Support will go to assembling a team of local and international experts to update and enhance the 2008 strategy, taking into account Detroit’s changing landscape and city-wide revitalization efforts.

To guide the process and ensure the historic authenticity of the district is kept intact, Eastern Market Corp. will convene a task force, which will include local residents. Building awareness and stakeholder buy-in for the new plan will be a big part of the planning efforts.

The completed project will inform the growth of the Eastern Market District into a denser more populated hub for food production, processing and distribution, as well as increase retail businesses and jobs. It will also give rise to mixed-use neighborhoods with areas for residents to live and work, as well as more vibrant public spaces where the community can connect.

Support for Eastern Market Corp. forms one part of Knight Foundation’s efforts in Detroit to accelerate talent and advance opportunity. Knight Foundation has also invested $15 million in the New Economy Initiative to promote economic activity in Detroit. Since 2008 Knight has pledged more than $50 million to Detroit, including a $19.25 investment in the arts announced in October 2012.

About the Eastern Market Corporation

Eastern Market Corporation (EMC) is the nonprofit responsible for Detroit’s venerable public market. EMC’s vision is to create the most inclusive, resilient, and robust regional food hub in the United States. The Eastern Market leverages its dynamic history, manages operations, develops programs, builds facilities and provides critical infrastructure to: strengthen the Eastern Market District, improve access to healthy, green, affordable and fair food choices in Detroit and throughout Southeast Michigan and to fortify the food sector as a pillar of regional economic growth. For more information, call 313-833-9300, visit www.DetroitEasternMarket.com or follow on Twitter: @EasternMarket and Facebook: EasternMarketDetroit.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit www.KnightFoundation.org.

Contacts:

Anusha Alikhan, Director of Communications, Knight Foundation, 305-908-2677, [email protected]