Foundations partner to support arts education in Detroit

DETROIT (Sept. 19, 2013) – The Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation announced today it will help make two Knight Arts Challenge-winning projects a reality by providing $50,000 in matching funds.

With its focus on strengthening and empowering children and families, the Fisher Foundation will support Mosaic Youth Theatre and the Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation’s arts education projects.

Both were among ideas awarded $2.1 million last week as part of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s challenge, which aims to engage and enrich Detroit through the arts.

“While researching potential arts grants, members of our next generation board partnered with the Detroit arts initiative and reviewed the local organizations needing matching funds,” said Jane F. Sherman, chair of the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, which first approached Knight Foundation to collaborate. “They presented the grants to the foundation board and we were pleased to support the work and the partnership with Knight Foundation. We hope others in the community will be inspired by our fabulous Detroit arts educators and help to fulfill the many matching opportunities available to strengthen arts programming throughout the city.”

“The Fisher Foundation’s contribution is a perfect example of Detroiters embracing the importance of this city’s cultural community,” said Dennis Scholl, vice president for arts at Knight Foundation. “Combined, Knight and Fisher’s support will help advance these projects, so that Detroit will soon feel even more creative energy in the city.”

As part of the challenge, winners must raise matching funds for their projects.

The Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation, which is receiving $15,000 from each foundation, will promote creative expression by hosting a weekly art workshop for teens. Under the guidance of adult mentors, the students will learn the art of sketching, jewelry making, painting, sculpture and more. At the end of the program, the students’ art will be sold at a gathering to help make the program sustainable



“We’re thrilled about the opportunities these funds will create for Grandmont Rosedale area youth – both in terms of skill enhancement via art workshops and visits to local art sites, and also with regard to the strengthened relationships our youth will gain amongst themselves and with their adult

mentors,” said Tom Goddeeris, executive director.



Mosaic will receive $35,000 from the Fisher Foundation to pilot a new program that integrates the arts into every element of an elementary school’s curriculum. In partnership with University Prep Science & Math School District and Marygrove College, Mosaic will become Michigan’s first “arts organization in residence,” moving into the new UPSM Elementary School. In return, the group’s professional artists will bring the arts to academic subjects, particularly science and math. In addition, the partnership will serve hundreds of students in grades six through 12 from more than 50 Detroit-area schools, who will participate in Mosaic’s theater and vocal music programs at the building. Best practices from the pilot will be shared with other Detroit educators through workshops. The Fisher Foundation’s support matches a portion of Knight Foundation’s $200,000 contribution.

“We at Mosaic are thrilled to get this matching support from the Fisher Family Foundation for our Knight Arts Challenge project of becoming an ‘Arts Organization in Residence’ in a new school in the historic Sidney D. Miller building. These funds will allow us to pursue three goals: integrating the arts into the curriculum, establishing a long-term home for Mosaic’s programs and enhancing an important Detroit neighborhood by helping to restore a historic building to its former glory,” said Rick Sperling, president and CEO of Mosaic.

About the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation

The mission of the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation is to enrich humanity by strengthening and empowering children and families in need. While remaining flexible in our approach we give priority to: Providing for the needs of and ensuring the future of the Jewish people and to respecting our legacy and commitment to the Detroit community. Areas of critical importance include education, arts & culture and health with particular attention to HIV/AIDS. During the course of the last five years the Foundation has placed in motion over $89 million on three continents.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit KnightFoundation.org.

