Investment expert and former NAACP Treasurer Francisco L. Borges joins Knight Foundation leadership

MIAMI – Oct. 20, 2011 – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that investment expert and civil rights leader Francisco L. Borges is joining the foundation’s board of trustees. Borges is chairman and managing partner at Landmark Partners and a former NAACP national treasurer.

“As someone whose work in business and government has been informed by a set of values that promotes equal rights and access for all, Frank Borges embodies the values of Knight Foundation,” said Alberto Ibargüen, Knight president and CEO.

“Knight Foundation has long funded innovative ways to create community change, something I deeply care about. I look forward to seeking out the best methods for engaging communities and deepening democracy at every level,” added Borges.

Knight Foundation is dedicated to the ideal that democracies thrive when communities are informed and engaged. The foundation supports transformational ideas that engage communities, promote quality journalism and media innovation, and foster the arts.

Borges is a business leader with a background in government service and civil rights activism. He previously served as treasurer for the state of Connecticut and deputy mayor of the city of Hartford. His firm, Landmark Partners, Inc., is a full-service alternative investment firm specializing in private equity and real estate.

Borges also is a former member of the board and treasurer of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Black Enterprise Magazine this month recognized Borges among top African Americans in finance.

