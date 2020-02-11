Knight Foundation invests in Charlotte’s Five Points Plaza to serve as community hub for Historic West End

A $394,200 investment will support a more vibrant public life in the historic neighborhood’s newest plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Feb. 11, 2020— In an effort to increase connections among residents and support equitable development in Charlotte’s Historic West End, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has provided the City of Charlotte $394,200 in funding to support the city’s $5.5 million urban open space, Five Points Plaza.

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday to accept Knight Foundation’s three-year grant, which will fund two to four weekly events hosted by the city and support community-hosted events. The plaza is currently under construction and scheduled to open at the end of 2020.

Knight’s investment will support neighborhood engagement, planning and programming at the plaza to increase connections and promote inclusive, resident-led development of the district.

Leaders of the Historic West End neighborhood said they are “excited to see the Five Points intersection activated into a space” that their community “will enjoy for years to come.” They have also said their sustainable programming solutions for Five Points “will benefit the neighborhood residents of every generation and ethnicity, while complimenting the various businesses along this historic African-American corridor.”

Located near Johnson C. Smith University and home to some of the city’s oldest African American neighborhoods, Historic West End has housed civil rights leaders, college presidents and other black community leaders. Its recent growth has presented opportunities to boost community engagement. Five Points Plaza will be a cultural, educational and entertainment public space that reflects the neighborhood’s identity and history.

“The Five Points Plaza is centrally located and will serve as a hub and gathering space for college students, residents of Historic West End and throughout the city,” said Charles Thomas, Knight Foundation’s Charlotte program director. “Our investment will help residents work with the city to build a plaza that represents and includes them.”

West End leaders have said they are determined to “perpetually guide the level of community engagement,” inclusiveness and “infuse the artistic and historical expertise for which” West End residents are known for during the planning process with the city.

The plaza is part of the city’s West Trade/Rozzelles Ferry Comprehensive Neighborhood Investment Plan (CNIP), which connects Charlotte’s west side neighborhoods with employment, institutional and retail areas through transit, streets, sidewalks, greenways and bike lanes.

The investment will provide funding for:

Programs and events co-created and designed with the community, which will include fitness, music, entertainment, vendors and more;

A part-time event coordinator to manage activities in the plaza and liaise with the community;

Consultants who specialize in community engagement, building capacity and equitable public space management;

A partnership with the Johnson C. Smith University to hire student ambassadors for the plaza and its activities;

Resources and marketing materials to support and promote the project; and

A Wi-Fi network in the plaza for educational and training opportunities.

More information about Five Points Plaza is available at charlottenc.gov.

