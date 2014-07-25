Knight Green Line Challenge attracts 579 Applications

ST. PAUL, MINN. — July 25, 2014 — The Knight Green Line Challenge attracted 579 applications from individuals and organizations seeking funding to make St. Paul neighborhoods along the new Green Line more vibrant places to live, work, play and visit. This is the first year of a three-year, $1.5 million commitment to the challenge from Knight Foundation to further advance community development in St. Paul’s Central Corridor.

Applications for the challenge opened on June 24, 2014, and closed at midnight on July 24, 2014.

“The number of applications we received signals a strong commitment from the people of St. Paul to make neighborhoods along the Green Line even better, with projects that will build community, foster ideas, and make the area more walkable, bikeable and vibrant,” said Polly Talen, Knight Foundation program director for St. Paul.

Talen credits the work of 10 community partners, the support of city leaders and the tremendous response the Metro Green Line has received since it opened in June, for boosting the number of applications.

“I’m particularly pleased that the applicants represent a diverse and wide range of individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses,” Talen noted.

In the coming weeks, a host of community readers will read and rate the applications. Finalists will be announced on Aug. 26; winners will be announced in October. The Saint Paul Foundation is administering the challenge. More information is available at www.knightgreenlinechallenge.org.

