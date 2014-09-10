Knight News Challenge on Libraries offers $2.5 million for innovative ideas

MIAMI – Sept. 10, 2014 – As libraries nationwide redefine their role in the digital age, the need for ideas that build on their potential to spark innovation and spread information is urgent. To answer this call, the Knight News Challenge on Libraries opens for applications today. Winners will receive a share of $2.5 million.

Applicants can enter by completing a brief entry on newschallenge.org by 5 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 30 that answers the question: How might we leverage libraries as a platform to build more knowledgeable communities? The challenge aims to attract a broad range of ideas, not just from the library community but also from schools, businesses, journalists, designers, artists and others who believe in the transformational power of libraries.

“Today’s libraries have the potential to become an essential community platform not just for providing easy access to vast amounts of information, but also for fueling the ideas and connections that help build strong democracies,” said John Bracken, Knight Foundation director for journalism and media innovation. “Through the challenge we want to discover projects that build on library assets—public trust, professional staff, and open spaces—but also reimagine the role of libraries in the digital age.”

Applicants are encouraged to submit their entries well in advance of the Sept. 30 deadline; early submissions will have the benefit of feedback from experts and others on the Open IDEO-powered newschallenge.org platform. The platform encourages conversations around projects and allows applicants to refine their ideas based on user comments and suggestions. The “inspiration phase” of the challenge opened on Sept. 2, inviting people to post ideas and discuss their vision for the future of libraries.

The challenge is open to anyone from anywhere; for-profits, nonprofits, government agencies and individuals are encouraged to apply. More information is available in our FAQ section and on newschallenge.org.

Virtual office hours for those who want to learn more are also being held from 1 to 2 p.m. ET Sept. 15. Participants can access the meeting online (https://bluejeans.com/731675489/browser using ID 731675489), or participate via phone at 1-888-240-2560.

This is the second of two rounds of the News Challenge in 2014. The theme of the first round was “Strengthening the Internet” and Knight Foundation announced 19 winners in June.

The application period for this round on libraries will close at 5 p.m. ET Sept. 30, 2014. Experts in libraries, news and information and technology will help Knight review entries. Winners will be announced in early 2015.

Visit newschallenge.org to apply and participate in the conversation.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. We believe that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. www.knightfoundation.org

Contact: