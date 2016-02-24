Knight News Challenge offers $3 million for ideas focused on libraries

MIAMI – Feb. 24, 2015 – The Knight News Challenge opens for applications today offering a share of $3 million for ideas that address the evolving role of libraries in the digital age. The challenge seeks to uncover new ways to extend and strengthen the role of libraries as essential spaces for people to learn, acquire information, and exchange ideas and perspectives.

People anywhere in the United States can participate by providing a brief answer to the question: How might libraries serve 21st century information needs?

“As essential hubs for information and collaboration libraries have an important role to play in fostering innovation,” said John Bracken, Knight Foundation vice president for media innovation. “Through the challenge we hope to discover ideas that tap into this potential and help libraries find new ways to meet the demands of an increasingly digital world.”

The newschallenge.org platform enables conversations across projects and allows applicants to refine their ideas based on user comments and suggestions. In April, Knight will select semifinalists, with the input of expert reviewers, to move forward in the challenge and provide more information on their ideas.

The challenge is open to anyone; from public libraries to universities to businesses, nonprofits and individuals; even people who have never innovated in the library space before and aspire to work with them are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be based in the United States.

More information is available in our FAQ section on newschallenge.org. Knight will also host an Ask Me Anything reddit chat on Monday, Feb. 29, from 7 – 9 p.m. ET. For details on the chat and information on virtual office hours, visit: http://kng.ht/24nFfj2.

The Knight News Challenge accelerates media innovation by funding the best breakthrough ideas in news and information. Since 2007 Knight Foundation has provided more than $47 million in funding to 190 projects through the News Challenge. In addition to funding, winners receive support from Knight’s network of influential peers and advisers to help advance their ideas.

This is the second Knight News Challenge on Libraries. In January 2015, Knight announced 22 winners of the first News Challenge on Libraries. Past News Challenge winners have created innovative solutions aimed at helping libraries meet the demands of the digital age and build more informed communities. They include: San Jose Public Library, which developed online tools to help people understand their digital privacy rights; Library for All, which makes educational content available at libraries and schools across the developing world; and New York Public Library, which allows city residents to borrow portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices.

The application period for this round on libraries will close at 5 p.m. ET Monday, March 21, 2016. A team of advisers will help Knight to review the entries. Knight will announce winners in June 2016.

Visit newschallenge.org to apply and participate in the conversation.

