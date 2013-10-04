More communities to use data for social change through expansion of DataKind

NEW YORK – (Oct. 4, 2013) – DataKind, a nonprofit that connects social organizations with leading data scientists to solve problems and inform decision-making, will expand their model to more U.S. communities. The plan is supported by $250,000 from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

DataKind connects leading volunteer data scientists with social organizations to effect positive action using data science. Using a combination of “DataDives” and “DataCorps,” the organization promotes a collaborative approach to problem-solving. Through DataDives, weekend events that bring the data science community together with nonprofits, the groups tackle tough social issues. Similarly, DataCorps projects call on specialized teams of data scientists to work on more in-depth projects for organizations including governments, foundations or non-government organizations (NGOs) These involve three- to six-month collaborations to clean, analyze, visualize and apply data to address more pervasive challenges.

For example, DataKind volunteers helped DC Action for Children create powerful visual tools to highlight child well-being indicators, along with an e-Databook. The work helped the organization earn a nomination in the 2013 Data Journalism Awards. Additionally, working with the World Bank, a DataKind team created a new source of food price data by scraping information from disparate websites. This provided banks and governments worldwide with a tool to manage poverty and shape monetary policy—potentially avoiding food crises.

Using this approach, Knight support will help standardize the DataKind model in communities across the country. With the funding, DataKind will host three major DataDive events and 10 DataCorps consulting engagements, three of which will be based in communities where Knight invests. DataKind will also launch two local DataKind chapters, to serve as community hubs, bring data scientists together with local organizations, and educate the social sector about the thoughtful use of data to solve sensitive problems.

“Community organizations are collecting more data than ever about their work, but they’re still trying to build the capacity to use it effectively,” said Michael Maness, Knight Foundation’s vice president for journalism and media innovation. “DataKind’s growth will help more communities learn from data and build a culture of open information.”

“Organizations want to capitalize on the insights that the ‘Big Data’ hype has promised, but short-term, light-touch engagements can’t solve big problems like reducing poverty, reforming politics or improving education. The flood of data we have available can yield new and earth-changing insights, but only by bringing together world-class teams to ask the right questions, collaborate on the best interpretations of the data, and strive, always, to be sensitive,” said Jake Porway, founder and executive director of DataKind. “With support from Knight Foundation we’ll be able to carefully expand a model that recognizes data isn’t just a spreadsheet or a database: It’s us. It’s the people we care about. It’s our world.”

Since its launch in 2011, DataKind has built a community of more than 3,000 volunteer data scientists who help organizations better manage, visualize and understand their data. They recently opened their first international chapter in the United Kingdom. The DataKind team is currently working on projects addressing issues from open government and information to healthcare and civic action.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. We believe that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. http://www.KnightFoundation.org

About DataKind

DataKind™ is a community of pioneering data scientists, visionary changemakers, community builders and social innovators with the talent, commitment and energy to open the door and use data science in the service of humanity. We believe that improving the quality of, access to, and understanding of data in the social sector will lead to better decision-making and greater social impact. www.datakind.org