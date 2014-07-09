National nonprofit Enstitute expands to Miami, aims to connect young talent to high-growth companies

MIAMI—July 9, 2014— Enstitute, the nationally recognized apprenticeship program for 21st century careers, today announced the launch of its fourth hub, which aims to place 70 students in local companies in Miami during its first year of programming. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is investing $248,400 to bring Enstitute to Miami.

Enstitute provides students with one-year, paid, full-time apprenticeships at high-growth startups, small businesses and corporations. The program aims to prepare young people for the workforce and provide them with a strong foundation to pursue the career of their choice.

The nonprofit’s Miami expansion comes after the completion of a successful pilot program in New York in 2012, in which 90 percent of participants either received full-time offers or started their own companies; the program has since expanded to Washington, D.C. and St. Louis. The Miami program will launch in January 2015, and offer opportunities in technology, hospitality and Latin American business.

“We’re excited to make Miami our new home,” said Enstitute co-founder Kane Sarhan, who is planning an October pre-launch event to bring in a dozen New York-based venture capitalists to the Miami ecosystem. “Since our first trip here in early 2014, we have been absolutely blown away with the community, innovation and opportunities here in Miami. We’re thrilled to help grow this vibrant tech ecosystem and bring in talent to support the outstanding companies that call the Miami region home.”

“As Miami’s startup and entreprenuerial momentum continues to grow, so does the demand for talent and more opportunities for young people to connect with high-growth companies,” said Matt Haggman, Knight Foundation program director for Miami. “Enstitute addresses both of these needs, and can play an important part in Miami’s rise as a hub for diverse businesses and innovation.”

Enstitute, which expects to place hundreds of apprentices in its hubs across the country in 2014, will offer apprenticeships in technology, digital media, advertising and the nonprofit sectors.

Enstitute is supported by leading donors and entrepreneurs, including Jim Pallotta, Barry Sternlicht, The Reginald F. Lewis Foundation, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, the deLaski Family Foundation, and others.

The expansion of Enstitute to Miami forms one part of Knight Foundation’s efforts to invest in the city’s emerging innovators and entrepreneurs as a tool to build community, while fostering talent and opportunity. Over the past 18 months Knight has made more than 50 investments in entrepreneurship in South Florida.

For more information on Enstitute and how to become an Entstitute apprentice or host company please visit www.enstituteu.com

About Enstitute

Enstitute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is reinventing apprenticeships for 21st century careers. Working to address both the growing cost of higher education as well as the current youth unemployment crisis, Enstitute provides young adults with one-year, paid full-time, apprenticeships at high-growth startups, small businesses and corporations around the country. Through experiential learning by doing, these apprentices are equipped with relevant competencies and skills that better prepare them for the workforce and accelerate their career trajectory.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit www.KnightFoundation.org.

