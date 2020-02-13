New York Times’ A.G. Sulzberger, Recode’s Kara Swisher and Univision’s Jorge Ramos to headline Knight Media Forum

The premiere gathering of leaders in journalism, technology and philanthropy, presented by Knight Foundation, convenes Feb. 25-26 in Miami

MIAMI — February 13, 2020 — Addressing a range of topics from hateful content online to the local news crisis, leaders from journalism, technology and philanthropy will convene at the 2020 Knight Media Forum to explore ways to strengthen local news and democracy. Presented by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the 12th annual forum in Miami on Feb. 25 and 26, was created to share ways for other funders and communities to invest in meeting their local information needs.

The year’s speakers include:

New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger to speak about the importance of creating valuable, original reporting;

Univision’s Jorge Ramos and Recode’s Kara Swisher to speak on the big issues facing our country and communities;

Futuro Media Group Founder Maria Hinojosa and panelists to speak on amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities through media; and

President Obama’s Former Digital Director Teddy Goff to speak on the use of social media and data in elections, with news anchor Judy Woodruff, and more.

The Knight Media Forum’s mission is critical as local newsrooms continue to shrink, news deserts expand and the threat these changes pose for democracy becomes abundantly clear. The forum will spotlight people and projects working to address these challenges, highlighting innovative experiments in local journalism, technology and beyond.

To register as a member of the media to cover the forum, please contact Knight Foundation Communications Director Kenny Ma at [email protected] Much of the forum will be livestreamed online at knightmediaforum.org. The full agenda is available on the Forum website.

