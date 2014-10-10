NewMe Accelerator partners with REVOLT TV to invite new ideas in music and technology from Miami entrepreneurs

MIAMI – Oct. 10, 2014 – NewME Accelerator, a nationally acclaimed program to jump-start tech businesses, will kick off its annual PopUp series in Miami at the inaugural Revolt Music Conference, an initiative of Revolt Media & TV, a new music cable station from Sean Combs. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is supporting the Miami PopUp for the third year in a row.

Titled the Idea Lab, the exclusive and intensive two-day PopUp series led by NewME, a Google for Entrepreneurs partner, will be open to just 100 entrepreneurs. It will take place from Oct. 18-19 at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, the site of the Revolt Music Conference.

Idea Lab will allow entrepreneurs to generate new ideas and accelerate their businesses, whether they are startups or established companies looking to grow. Entrepreneurs will get critical advice from leading venture capitalists, participate in hands-on workshops and prepare for a pitch competition. Tickets for Idea Lab participants are $199.

At the Idea Lab pitch competition pre-selected registered entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas in front of a panel of judges for the chance to win recognition as “The Future of Tech.” Winners work hand in hand with NewME in Silicon Valley to develop their ideas and receive a $45,000 product prize pack from NewME technology partners.

“We are beyond excited to return to Miami for our third year in a row. For the past two years we’ve brought our PopUp accelerator to the Miami tech community so it’s exciting to see Idea Lab come to life under the direction of someone as innovative and driven as Sean Combs with his newest invention, Revolt Music Conference,” said Angela Benton founder and CEO of NewME Accelerator. “We look forward to guiding and mentoring entrepreneurs working on innovative technology products for an in-depth, high-intensity weekend of collaboration and production with our partners Google for Entrepreneurs and Knight Foundation.”

“The evolution of NewMe in Miami with this latest Idea Lab endeavor signals the increasing diversity of Miami’s innovation ecosystem and its growth as a hub for attracting new talent,” said Matt Haggman, Knight Foundation program director for Miami. “We are thrilled about their return and look forward to seeing the impact of the ideas and connections that will come out of this new collaboration.”

The two-day immersive technology track includes fireside chats with Daron Destiny, founder and CEO of Bedloo, on “Innovating Under Pressure”; “Surviving Entrepreneurship” with Necole Kane, entertainment blogger and digital media expert; and “Venture Funding” with Anthony Saleh of Queensbridge Venture Partners. In addition, Saleh, along with Angela Benton and Ben Wirz, director for venture investments at Knight Foundation, are part of the distinguished panel of judges who will determine which entrepreneur will win the $45,000 prize pack.

Additional Idea Lab details can be found here.

NewME PopUps take place in cities around the country, including Detroit, New York and Atlanta. The program has gained critical acclaim for helping women and others who are minorities in tech. This will be NewME’s third PopUp in Miami; the first one was held in 2012.

For more information about the Idea Lab and to register, visit newme.in/popup-accelerator.

Support for NewME forms one part of Knight Foundation’s efforts to invest in Miami’s emerging innovators and entrepreneurs as a tool to build community, while fostering talent and opportunity. Over the past 18 months Knight has made more than 80 investments in entrepreneurship in South Florida.

About NewME

Launched in June 2011, NewME speeds up your road to success by “digging in” and giving you the support you need to win. Our platform is a customizable way to plug into expertise, people, and resources right when you need it most. We transform cool ideas into great businesses. As a mission-driven company, accelerating underrepresented entrepreneurs around the world, our companies have raised over $16.9 million since our launch. www.newmeaccelerator.com

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit KnightFoundation.org.

About Revolt Media & TV

Revolt is the new #1 name in music. Focused on expertly curating the best of the best in music and engaging youth in social conversation, the multi-genre, multi-platform network offers breaking music news, videos, artist interviews, exclusive performances, and original programming. Attracting over 50 million young adults through television, digital properties, social and mobile, Revolt is accessible 24/7 – anytime, anywhere, any screen. Launched in broadcast in October 2013, Revolt is available on Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Century Link in over 40 of the top 50 U.S. markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, and D.C.

###

Contacts:

Christina Rice, LuxeLife Media Inc., 646-373-8634, [email protected]