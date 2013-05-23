Refresh Miami to help strengthen South Florida’s startup community

MIAMI – (May 23, 2013) – Refresh Miami, a nonprofit that fosters entrepreneurs and tech innovators in South Florida, will expand to help develop Miami as a leading startup community with $150,000 in support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Since its founding in 2005, Refresh has brought together thousands of people through monthly meetups and networking events aimed at bolstering Miami’s tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem; it currently has 5,000 members. Building on this success, the Knight grant will go toward creating opportunities and resources that connect, educate and inspire Miami’s growing community of entrepreneurs.

Specifically, the funding will work to improve existing Refresh events involving hands-on workshops and hackathons, while making available more member resources. This will include a revamped website that offers tools such as an event calendar (for all activities in the startup community, in addition to Refresh events), user-generated blog posts, jobs listings and member profiles.

The plan for expansion was announced last night at the Refresh Miami: Demo Night, part of the first annual South Florida Technology Summit held at the Miami Convention Center in partnership with TigerDirect.com and The LAB Miami. In addition to the announcement, 10 local tech companies were present to demo their products; prizes were given for the best ideas.

“Its great to be a part of the growing climate for innovation in Miami and we hope to contribute more with this support from the Knight Foundation,” said Brian Breslin, Refresh Miami founder and co-director.

“Through this expansion Refresh can continue on its mission of growing and refreshing the technology and entrepreneurial community in the city,” said Peter Martinez, Refresh Miami co-director.

“Miami’s start-up ecosystem continues to gain momentum, but people need the right connections and a central place for ways to learn and engage in the community,” said Matt Haggman, Miami program director for Knight Foundation. “Refresh Miami will fill this gap by providing entrepreneurs with the opportunities they need to build their ideas and inspire others to participate.”

The Refresh Miami expansion forms one part of Knight Foundation’s efforts to create a more informed and engaged Miami by strengthening the city’s startup community.

