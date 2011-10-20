Philanthropic leader to join Knight Foundation leadership

MIAMI – Oct. 20, 2011 – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that prominent philanthropic leader Stephanie Bell-Rose is joining the foundation’s board of trustees.

“Stephanie will guide Knight Foundation as it continues to help create a stronger democracy by fostering informed and engaged communities,” said Knight president and CEO Alberto Ibargüen.

“It will be an honor to work with Knight Foundation’s innovative board of trustees on promoting a more just and educated society,” said Bell-Rose.

Knight Foundation is dedicated to the ideal that democracies thrive when communities are informed and engaged. The foundation supports transformational ideas that engage communities, promote quality journalism and media innovation, and foster the arts.

Based in New York City, Bell-Rose has an extensive background in philanthropy and policy initiatives.

She is a managing director of TIAA-CREF and head of the TIAA-CREF Institute, where she focuses on higher education, financial security policy and research and charitable organizations. Bell-Rose previously served as president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and also as counsel and program officer for public affairs at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. There, she directed legal affairs and designed philanthropic initiatives in education and public policy.

Bell-Rose’s awards include the Kennedy School of Government Alumni Achievement Award, Crain’s “100 Most Influential Women in New York City Business,” and Women of Color Magazine’s “Top Women in Retail and Finance.”

