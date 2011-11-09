Students can win scholarships through “Free to Tweet” campaign celebrating First Amendment rights

WASHINGTON — During a daylong online celebration of First Amendment rights, high school and college students nationwide can win one of 22 $5,000 scholarships through “Free to Tweet” on Dec. 15, the 220th anniversary of our right to free expression.

Beginning at midnight on Dec. 15, students ages 14 to 22 can tweet their support for the First Amendment with the hashtag #freetotweet, which will enter them in the “Free to Tweet” scholarship competition. Students are encouraged to freely express themselves in their entries, which can be posted on any publicly viewable social media platform, including blogs.

The initiative is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and organized by 1 for All, an unprecedented educational and public service campaign that builds understanding of the First Amendment and its five distinct freedoms: speech, press, religion, assembly and petition.

The Knight Foundation’s recently released “Future of the First Amendment” survey indicates that young people who use social media have a better understanding of First Amendment freedoms.

“It matters what young people say about the First Amendment because each generation re-interprets these fundamental rights, often using the latest tools and technologies,” said Michael Maness, vice president of journalism and media innovation for Knight Foundation. “Today’s high school and college students are tomorrow’s defenders of the First Amendment and all the other freedoms set forth in the Bill of Rights.”

All Americans are urged to join the online celebration by tweeting their support for the First Amendment and help reinvigorate the often-overlooked Bill of Rights Day. In late November of 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Dec. 15 a national holiday on the 150th anniversary of the amendments’ adoption, declaring Americans “will not, under any threat … surrender the guarantee of liberty our forefathers framed for us in our Bill of Rights.” Just days later, Pearl Harbor was attacked and the United States entered World War II. The holiday declaration was largely forgotten.

“December 15 is the anniversary of the day America embraced the First Amendment and the entire Bill of Rights, but unfortunately it is all but forgotten as a national holiday,” said Ken Paulson, a founder of the 1 for All campaign and president of the American Society of News Editors. “Free to Tweet is a dynamic, multi-platform effort to rekindle appreciation for freedoms we dare not take for granted.”

Joining in support of 1 for All and the “Free to Tweet” campaign are such artists as Ke$ha, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer, Joe Nichols, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Civil Wars. Other celebrity tweeters will be announced in coming weeks.

Students can enter the scholarship competition by tweeting a message of support — using the hashtag #freetotweet — for the First Amendment. The tweet can be self-contained or link to original content on a website or other social media platform. A panel of educators and First Amendment experts will review the entries and award 22 $5,000 scholarships, one for every decade since the ratification of the Bill of Rights. Judging criteria and complete rules can be found at www.1forall.us/freetotweet.

As part of 1 for All’s daylong celebration of the First Amendment on Dec. 15, the Newseum in Washington, D.C., will host a conference for educators on how to use social media to teach about freedom of expression. The event will also be webcast and available to teachers nationwide. More information on this event can be found at http://www.newseum.org.

About 1 for All

1 for All is a non-partisan, educational campaign that was launched in 2010 to address a general lack of awareness by the American public about the five freedoms afforded by the First Amendment. Initial support for campaign was provided by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Newseum, McCormick Foundation, American Society of News Editors, First Amendment Center and Gannett Foundation. In addition, more than 1,000 news organizations, religious groups and educational institutions have devoted their time and resources in support of the 1 for All campaign. More information at 1forall.us.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. More information at knightfoundation.org.