Knight Foundation’s Tatiana Hernandez named as emerging arts leader

Tatiana Hernandez

MIAMI – Dec. 12, 2011 –The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation today announced that Tatiana Hernandez has been elected to the Emerging Leaders Council of Americans for the Arts, the nation’s nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education.

Hernandez brings more than 12 years of leadership and experience to the Council, which assists with developing programs and resources for emerging arts professionals nationwide. Before joining Knight in May, Hernandez worked in development at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami.

“I am honored to have been elected to the council, particularly with such a strong group of colleagues. I look forward to working with the council to develop a vision and programming for arts professionals that is innovative and inclusive,” Hernandez said.

The Americans for the Arts Emerging Leaders program works to identify and cultivate the next generation of arts leaders in America. It provides an ideal way for new leaders to share their interests with others as they continue to develop their skills and their commitment to the arts. New professionals are valuable to the arts community, and the 15 members of the Emerging Leaders Council are dedicated to ensuring that a bright and democratic future for the arts in America continues for generations to come.

“The Emerging Leader Council serves an important role in helping Americans for the Arts carry out one of its primary goals of strengthening an informed leadership, “says Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “Tatiana Hernandez has been an exceptional leader within her own community, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the national council.”

Americans for the Arts is the leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education in America. With offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City, it has a record of 50 years of service. Americans for the Arts is dedicated to representing and serving local communities and creating opportunities for every American to participate in and appreciate all forms of the arts. Additional information is available at www.AmericansForTheArts.org.

