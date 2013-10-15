Who should receive $20,000 for their arts project? You decide!

Who should receive $20,000 for their arts project? You decide!

MIAMI — (Oct. 15, 2013) – Starting today, South Floridians decide which of five small arts organizations should receive $20,000 as the winner of the Knight Arts Challenge People’s Choice Award.

To vote, watch the nominees’ videos at KnightArts.org/peopleschoice and then text your favorite’s code to 22333 through Nov. 15.

Knight Foundation launched the award to spotlight small organizations, an integral part of the city’s growing cultural scene.

The nominees are:

Indie Film Club: A South Florida film collective seeking to expand their interactive film conference dedicated to new technology and cross-platform storytelling; (Text ARTS1 to 22333)

Mapou Cultural Center: A non-for-profit in the heart of Little Haiti, collaborating with other cultural institutions to expand its Haitian- American book fair by inviting more authors from Haiti, the U.S., Canada and Europe; (Text ARTS2 to 22333)

Motivational Edge: a program that uses culturally-relevant arts projects to inspire youth toward academic achievement, increased self confidence and the building of essential life skills; (Text ARTS3 to 22333)

Puppet Network: a Broward-based organization that wants to engage more South Floridians in its Mexican Day of the Dead celebration, which includes a giant puppet parade, mask workshops and family-designed altars to loved ones; (Text ARTS4 to 22333)

Teo Castellanos D Projects: the writer, actor and director is producing the solo show “Third Trinity,” an adaptation of a screenplay he has written about growing up in Miami with brothers who have gotten involved in drug smuggling and Puerto Rican nationalist politics. (Text ARTS5 to 22333)

The Knight Arts Challenge, a project of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, is a community-wide contest funding the best ideas for bringing South Florida together through the arts. As a way to spotlight smaller groups, Knight Foundation is asking the public to vote for their favorite of the five nominees. The group that receives the most votes will get $20,000 in unrestricted funds to use for a project of their choice.

Each People’s Choice nominee is one of 66 finalists in the 2013 Knight Arts Challenge and is still eligible for a challenge grant from Knight Foundation. Winners of both the challenge and the People’s Choice Award will be announced Dec. 2.

“We want everyone in South Florida to know just how rich our cultural scene is—from the largest organizations to the very smallest. These efforts at the grassroots level touch so many of our lives, inspire our communities and help build the reputation of Greater Miami as a destination for art and culture,” said Dennis Scholl, vice president of arts for Knight Foundation.

“Watching the videos about these organizations, and seeing them in action – it’s hard not to be moved by their stories and programming. We hope South Florida will take a moment to learn more about these artists and vote for their favorite.”

Voting by text is open through Nov. 15.

Find out more at KnightArts.org/peopleschoice.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. We believe that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit www.knightfoundation.org.