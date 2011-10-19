Akron Children’s Hospital president joins Knight Foundation board

Trustee William H. Considine Download: full-res JPEG photo

AKRON, Oct. 19, 2011 – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced today that William H. Considine, president and CEO of Akron Children’s Hospital, will join the foundation’s board of trustees.

“Knight Foundation started in Akron and continues to be inspired by the ideals of Akronites Jack and Jim Knight,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of Knight Foundation. “Bill Considine is the embodiment of those values. As the head of one of the region’s most important hospitals and an active and engaged member of that community, Bill represents the values and ethic of our founders.”

In addition to his position at the children’s hospital, Considine has helped lead numerous health-care, educational and cultural organizations at the local, state and national levels. He is also the board chair of the Knight-funded Austen BioInnovation Institute.

“I am excited to work with Knight Foundation on helping create a more informed and engaged Akron,” Considine said. “This opportunity is personal to me. I grew up in Akron and used to deliver the Akron Beacon Journal. My life was touched by the Knight family in many ways. Becoming a trustee is a privilege that I welcome on many levels.”

About William Considine

Considine has been president and CEO of Akron Children’s Hospital since 1979. His record of community leadership is extensive. Nationally, Considine is a past board chair of the National Association of Children’s Hospitals and Related Institutions (NACHRI), the Child Health Corporation of America (CHCA) and the Children’s Miracle Network Board. Locally in Akron, Considine is the chair of Akron Tomorrow, emeritus cochair of the This City Reads Initiative and past chair of the board of Summit Education Initiative.

He holds a master’s degree in health science administration from Ohio State University and doctorates in humane letters from The University of Akron and Science Honoris Causa from the Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Akron Focus

Since 1950, Knight Foundation has invested $131.3 million in the vitality of Akron and Northeast Ohio, a focus of the foundation’s community engagement work.

Long a city of invention and innovation, Akron boasts a leadership committed to making Northeast Ohio’s economy knowledge-based. Knight’s focus is to promote an informed and engaged Akron by developing and engaging the next generation of talent to bring the expertise and perspective required to address civic and economic challenges.

Creating a truly informed and engaged Akron will require leaders as tech savvy as they are strategic, and as inclusive as they are collaborative. Knight looks for innovative yet systematic ways to ensure a diversified leadership in neighborhood engagement, entrepreneurship and economic development.

