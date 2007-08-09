2007-08 Progress Report

Grants Summary

In 2007, Knight Foundation granted $122,270,000. Over the course of the year, the foundation approved a variety of initiatives to be paid out over several years, and the total amount of grants authorized for current and future payment is $165,310,078. For a complete list of 2007 grants, please go to www.knightfoundation.org.

PROGRAM AMOUNT Communities $ 85,486,174 Journalism 50,855,690 Strategic and New Initiatives 28,968,214 GRAND TOTAL $165,310,078

Growth in Dollars Directed to Transformation Projects



2006: $28,400,000

2007: $79,285,849

Transformation Projects



Consistent with our commitment to change, Knight Foundation has increased grant dollars going toward projects with the capacity to transform communities and journalism. Examples:

The Knight News Challenge has already awarded 37 grants worth $17.8 million to winners worldwide. It is a $25 million, five-year initiative.

has already awarded 37 grants worth $17.8 million to winners worldwide. It is a $25 million, five-year initiative. Ashoka: Innovators for the Public will identify and support 30 social entrepreneurs in the field of journalism with $3 million in support over three years.

will identify and support 30 social entrepreneurs in the field of journalism with $3 million in support over three years. Citizen Schools has expanded its cutting-edge after-school program to eight U.S. regions. Knight has contributed $3 million to an endowment that allows this program to scale up.

has expanded its cutting-edge after-school program to eight U.S. regions. Knight has contributed $3 million to an endowment that allows this program to scale up. The Saint Paul Foundation is using $1.575 million for neighborhood enhancements as a light-rail line begins to link the Twin Cities.

is using $1.575 million for neighborhood enhancements as a light-rail line begins to link the Twin Cities. The Knight Arts Partnership will provide $20 million in arts endowments and another $20 million in matching grants for the arts in South Florida.

Media Innovation Initiatives



The Knight News Challenge funds ideas that use digital media to deliver news and information to geographically defined communities. www.newschallenge.org



The Knight Community Information Challenge offers matching grants to foundations across America in a grassroots initiative to strengthen the communication of information in communities. www.informationneeds.org

The Knight Commission on the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy, in partnership with the Aspen Institute, will propose public policy to meet those needs. www.knightcomm.org