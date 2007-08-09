2007-08 Progress Report
Grants Summary
In 2007, Knight Foundation granted $122,270,000. Over the course of the year, the foundation approved a variety of initiatives to be paid out over several years, and the total amount of grants authorized for current and future payment is $165,310,078. For a complete list of 2007 grants, please go to www.knightfoundation.org.
|PROGRAM
|AMOUNT
|Communities
|$ 85,486,174
|Journalism
|50,855,690
|Strategic and New Initiatives
|28,968,214
|GRAND TOTAL
|$165,310,078
Growth in Dollars Directed to Transformation Projects
2006: $28,400,000
2007: $79,285,849
Transformation Projects
Consistent with our commitment to change, Knight Foundation has increased grant dollars going toward projects with the capacity to transform communities and journalism. Examples:
- The Knight News Challenge has already awarded 37 grants worth $17.8 million to winners worldwide. It is a $25 million, five-year initiative.
- Ashoka: Innovators for the Public will identify and support 30 social entrepreneurs in the field of journalism with $3 million in support over three years.
- Citizen Schools has expanded its cutting-edge after-school program to eight U.S. regions. Knight has contributed $3 million to an endowment that allows this program to scale up.
- The Saint Paul Foundation is using $1.575 million for neighborhood enhancements as a light-rail line begins to link the Twin Cities.
- The Knight Arts Partnership will provide $20 million in arts endowments and another $20 million in matching grants for the arts in South Florida.
Media Innovation Initiatives
The Knight News Challenge funds ideas that use digital media to deliver news and information to geographically defined communities. www.newschallenge.org
The Knight Community Information Challenge offers matching grants to foundations across America in a grassroots initiative to strengthen the communication of information in communities. www.informationneeds.org
The Knight Commission on the Information Needs of Communities in a Democracy, in partnership with the Aspen Institute, will propose public policy to meet those needs. www.knightcomm.org
The Knight Center of Digital Excellence is a nonprofit consultancy to help communities across the United States ensure digital
access for every citizen. www.knightcenter.info