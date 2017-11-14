A decade of the Knight News Challenge: Investing in Innovators to advance news, media and information

Over the last two decades, technology has transformed the way consumers interact with news and media, including how they create, consume and share information.These advances have challenged traditional media organizations to adapt the way they deliver content to stay relevant to readers, fulfill their missions, and sustain their work. In 2006, the Knight Foundation launched the Knight News Challenge (KNC) to invest in new ideas and individuals to support innovation in news and information. Since its launch, the KNC has provided more than $48 million to fund 139 projects in the United States and around the world.