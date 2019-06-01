Arts & Culture Assessment for Summit County

The impetus behind this effort is directly related to one of the findings of the effort itself: quality of life for an area’s residents is deeply impacted by the vibrancy and breadth of the arts and cultural offerings of that region. The vibrancy and breadth of the arts and cultural offerings in a region depend on the financial health and resiliency of the group of organizations which provide those offerings. The organizations that provide the arts and cultural offerings to Summit County residents make up a sector. Just like any other sector, as an economic ecosystem it is comprised of related organizations that are inexorably tied to both their customers and their suppliers. In this effort, we examined the arts and cultural sector serving Summit County from the many angles which impact its ability to serve the community as a whole: its financial health and stability; its connection to the community (its customers); and how it fits into Summit County’s future.