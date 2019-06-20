A Big Job: Retooling Northeast Ohio’s Economy

In its first three years, the Fund raised $25 million and gave out $24 million. In its second three-year phase, starting in February 2007, it has raised another $28 million that it plans to spend through early 2010. About $5.3 million of that has been spent.

The biggest challenge has been maintaining regional cohesion, particularly with groups outside of Cleveland and others who feel they are on the outside.

The key successes have been Fund grantees JumpStart and BioEnterprise, which are helping dozens of start-up high-tech and biomedical businesses. Those efforts have generated or supported about 900 high-tech jobs in the region so far.