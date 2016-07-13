The Philadelphia Media Network—the serious broadsheet Inquirer, scrappy tabloid Daily News and digital hub Philly. com—has been the poster child for newspaper ownership turmoil over the past decade. A half-dozen separate owners have shepherded a half-dozen separate strategies, all while the business for major metro papers, including those in Philadelphia, was facing dramatic digital disruption and revenue declines.

RELATED LINKS

” ‘Could It Be Sunny in Philadelphia?’: A new report explores early insights from the city’s new journalism model” – by Jon Sotsky on Knight Blog, 6/15/2016

“Gaining Ground: How Nonprofit News Ventures Seek Sustainability” report, April 2015

Enter Gerry Lenfest, a local cable network owner- turned-major philanthropist, who found himself as the sole owner looking for a better path forward. In January, the 85-year-old Lenfest announced a complex nonprofit/for-profit hybrid structure he believes will give PMN a fighting chance, both at survival after he’s gone and at helping to solve the news industry’s shared challenges.

Lenfest donated PMN to a newly created Institute for Journalism in New Media, which is housed under the Philadelphia Foundation, and gave $20 million as seed money to help get the institute off the ground. The goal is to grow the endowment (to the tune of $100 million) to fund a potentially wide array of initiatives, including research and development of digital delivery models and specific public-interest journalism projects at PMN and beyond. The institute and PMN are managed by separate boards with separate missions and marching orders.