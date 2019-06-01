Drinking from The Firehoses at Future of News and Civic Media Conference 3.0

REPORT DESCRIPTION

The report provides a detailed overview of Knight Foundation’s third annual Future of News and Civic Media Conference at MIT, attended by 200 “digerati,” journalists, social media mavens and academics.

The report offers a lively, first-person account of the conference, at which the 2010 winners of the Knight News Challenge were announced. They, along with past winners and the other attendees, participated in workshops, plenary sessions and BarCamps to learn about experiments in civic media and explore such issues as: