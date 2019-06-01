EITC and Family Economic Security Programs

INITIATIVE DESCRIPTION

In an effort to combat poverty, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) provides tax refunds to low- and moderate-income workers limited by implications of income tax on earnings. Unfortunately, a large number of families able to qualify for EITC benefits are unaware, leaving millions of aid dollars untapped. To address this, Knight-funded organizations, through free tax preparation, as well as other family economic security programs, operated 118 tax-preparation sites and generated $22 million in federal tax refunds in 2005 to the working poor in eight communities: Akron, Ohio; Biloxi, Miss.; Detroit, Mich.; Gary, Ind.; Miami, Fla.; Palm Beach County, Fla.; San Jose, Calif.; and Tallahassee, Fla.