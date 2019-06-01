Engaging Immigrant Organizations and Coalitions: 2006 Evaluation Report

INITIATIVE DESCRIPTION

The Knight-funded Immigrant Participation & Immigration Reform (IPIR) initiative is a five-year evaluation of a broad, diverse cohort of its grantees in the immigrant field across the country. IPIR organizations have included the National Immigration Forum (NIF) and its New America Opportunities Campaign (NAOC); the Center for Community Change (CCC and its Immigrant Organizing Committee (IOC)/Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM); the National Council of La Raza (NCLR) with its Latino Empowerment and Advocacy Project (LEAP); local and state immigrant integration organizations supported by Knight’s American Dream Fund (ADF); Organizations that anchor state and regional immigrant participation networks and other grassroots immigrant organizations supported by the collaborative Four Freedoms Fund (FFF).