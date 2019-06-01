Podcasting and on-demand audio are attracting new audiences, giving rise to new voices and creating new revenue sources, with public broadcasters playing a central role, according to a study by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation released today.

Yet the fast-growing podcast ecosystem is not nearly as diverse as it could be, and public radio stations are not unified in their approach, said the report, titled “From Airwaves to Earbuds: Lessons From Knight Investments in Digital Audio and Podcasting,” prepared by Lutman & Associates and Dotman Connector Studio.