Knight Community Information Challenge: 2011 Evaluation Findings

The report highlights the key findings from FSG’s annual evaluation of the Knight Community Information Challenge (KCIC). It summarizes progress made against the KCIC’s two goals: (a) to increase the engagement of community and place-based foundations in helping meet communities’ information needs; and (b) to create more informed and engaged communities through local information and media projects.

Launched in 2008, the KCIC has helped increase foundation and board awareness about the importance of media and communication; catalyze experimentation for new community information projects; increased the capacity of foundations and their partners to use media tools and approaches across all areas of their work, and supported community-level change in information ecosystems.