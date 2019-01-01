Giving Day Playbook

This playbook is Knight Foundation’s effort to support all community foundations interested in planning a Giving Day. It includes best practices, examples and templates from Giving Day organizers across the country in one easy-to-use guide.

The playbook is divided into four sections: Planning, Outreach, Day-Of Logistics, and Follow-Up and Assessment.

The Planning section helps you set goals, define a target audience, and create a timeline, staffing plan and budget.

The Outreach section lays out, step-by-step, what you will need to do to promote the Giving Day among nonprofits, donors, matching funders, community partners, and the media.

The Day-Of Logistics section walks you through what to expect on the big day and how to spend your time during those critical 24 hours.

The Follow-Up and Assessment section provides a blueprint for collecting qualitative and quantitative data to assess your impact and learn from your experience.

We hope you find this information useful when planning your Giving Day.