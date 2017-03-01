A new report finds that teens and young adults express low levels of trust in the news media and use a variety of strategies to confirm, verify, and clarify the stories they care about, according to a study produced by Data & Society Research Institute and supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The report, “How Youth Navigate the News Landscape,” explores youth news consumption behavior on mobile and social media. It reveals how young people are adapting to a changing media environment to access news they trust.