The Internet and the Threat it Poses to Local Media

REPORT DESCRIPTION

The Carnegie-Knight Task Force is one element of the Carnegie-Knight Initiative on the Future of Journalism Education which was launched in 2005. The Carnegie-Knight Task Force aims to carry out research and create a platform for educators to speak on journalism policy and education issues. This second report from the Carnegie-Knight Task Force explores the changing patterns in the way America’s classrooms make use of the news and their implications for local newspapers as rich sources of community news that support local self-government.

The report addresses questions such as:

• How has the proliferation of Internet news changed teachers’ and students’ choice of news sources?

• What are the implications of these trends?

Approach: The report draws on insights gathered from an online survey of 1,262 social studies, civics and government teachers for grades 5-12 conducted in fall 2006, as well as a survey of 250 directors of local Newspapers in Education (NIE) programs.

Report Partner: This report was produced by Thomas E. Patterson, Harvard University, on behalf of the Carnegie-Knight Task Force on the Future of Journalism Education.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

• Nearly 80 percent of teachers are making more use of news because of the compelling urgency of current events. But roughly twice as many use Internet vs. newspapers or TV news in the classroom.

• Sixty-six percent of teachers who use Internet news use national vs. local websites.

• 40 percent of Newspapers in Education programs have expanded.