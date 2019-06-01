Journalists need more training. They know it. Their bosses know it. But training, a force that at once accelerates change and eases the difficulty of it, is not keeping pace with the challenges of an industry that is changing rapidly and radically.

Investing in the Future of News, a new survey of more than 2,000 American journalists and news executives, finds nine in 10 journalists say they need more training and nine in 10 newsroom executives agree. The executives – typically among the most experienced and knowledgeable journalists – also admit they need more training themselves.

This hunger to learn – crossing multiple topics, from craft skills training, including new media, to ethics and legal affairs to management – is not surprising. The digital revolution has upended journalism. The speed at which information moves – and the new ways people consume it – is transforming what journalists need to know and do.

