J-Lab: Meet the New Media Makers

This learning module is filled with original reporting that will help you learn about the innovative community news initiatives that are cropping up around the United States – and securing grants from foundations that have not traditionally supported journalism.

In the case studies and accompanying videos, you’ll meet citizen journalists who have launched news sites in Boston; Deerfield, N.H.; New Haven, Conn.; and Chappaqua, N.Y. And you’ll learn how professional journalists have launched news initiatives that either partner with or supplement their metro news outlets.

A key part of this toolkit is a searchable database, where you can see the kinds of news ventures that foundations have supported since 2005. You can also add your own grant information.

Inside the toolkit: