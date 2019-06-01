J-Lab: Meet the New Media Makers
This learning module is filled with original reporting that will help you learn about the innovative community news initiatives that are cropping up around the United States – and securing grants from foundations that have not traditionally supported journalism.
In the case studies and accompanying videos, you’ll meet citizen journalists who have launched news sites in Boston; Deerfield, N.H.; New Haven, Conn.; and Chappaqua, N.Y. And you’ll learn how professional journalists have launched news initiatives that either partner with or supplement their metro news outlets.
A key part of this toolkit is a searchable database, where you can see the kinds of news ventures that foundations have supported since 2005. You can also add your own grant information.
Inside the toolkit:
-
Watch the videos
- Citizen Journalists Expand Community Coverage
- Professional Journalists Create New Ventures About Critical Issues
- Grant Makers as Innovators
- Who Are the People Behind the Projects
- New Media Projects Blend Journalism Ethics with Community Building
- Local Coverage Generates Civic Impact and Greater Accountability
- Community Media in a New Media Ecosystem
- Where Grants Can Make a Difference
- OVERVIEW
-
CHAPTER 1: Finding the Funding Fit
• Deciding What to Fund
• Tips for Funding Community News Projects
CASE STUDIES
• Community Foundation for Greater New Haven
• NewHavenIndependent.org
-
CHAPTER 2: News with Civic Impact
CASE STUDIES
• VoiceofSanDiego.org
• NewCastleNOW.org
-
CHAPTER 3: Measuring Success
CASE STUDY
• PlanPhilly.com
- Acknowledgments
We invite you to comment throughout the module. Look for the comment box in the right column.