Journalism and Media Grantmaking

A new publication by Michele McLellan and Eric Newton – and published by William Penn Foundation and John S. and James L. Knight Foundation – offers tips. The primer, described here, is now available for download.

This booklet is a quick primer for foundations interested in making media, journalism or community-information grants. Aimed at foundations with little or no experience in this field, it is based on the experiences of the leaders of dozens of foundations that have funded local news and information projects. Many of us started out somewhat perplexed by the constantly shifting digital media landscape. Now, our experience and projects can provide inspiration and know-how (plus a few cautions) to help you start on news and information grant making.