Knight Creative Communities Initiative Evaluation Final Report

GRANT DESCRIPTION

The Knight Creative Communities Initiative (KCCI) sponsored two-day Knight Creative Community Leadership Seminars based on Richard Florida’s creative-class magnet theory of economic development to train “community catalysts” to promote positive community transformation in three metropolitan areas: Charlotte, N.C.; Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; and Tallahassee, Fla. The centerpiece of the initiative was the selection of 30 volunteer community catalysts in each locale. The catalysts and local program coordinators, who were trained in the theories and evidence of Florida’s approach, formed teams to carry out their projects with little financial or technical support.