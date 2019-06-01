Knight Funding in Miami’s Overtown: A Big Bet, a Bigger Challenge

GRANT DESCRIPTION

Knight Foundation committed $19 million in coordinated grants over five years to 32 national and community organizations working in Miami’s Overtown urban neighborhood to build affordable housing and promote community development; to help train residents and find them jobs; to increase personal savings; and to provide mentoring, after-school and recreational activities. This report explores the effectiveness of the Collaborative Overtown Transformation Project (COTP), an ambitious urban-renewal effort. It addresses the factors that obstructed success in the community development programs.