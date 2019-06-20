Magic of Music Issues Brief #1: Orchestra & Community: Bridging the Gap

INITIATIVE DESCRIPTION

Besieged in the early 1990s by requests for emergency funding to “save our symphony,” Knight decided to tackle symphonies’ systemic problems head-on by encouraging them to be more entrepreneurial with their audiences. In 1992, Knight created a $5.4 million, five-year initiative to build the connection between orchestras and their audiences. In 1999, the foundation approved a second phase, expanding the program to a total of $13 million over 12 years.