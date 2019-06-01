Lessons from Haiti: Media, Information System and Communities

Media Innovations – The most notable innovations to emerge from Haiti were: the translation of crowdsourced data to actionable information; the use of SMS message broadcasting in a crisis; and crowdsourcing open maps for humanitarian application.

Radio Mattered the Most – New media did not preclude the importance of traditional media. Radio continued to be the most effective tool for serving the information needs of the local population. With Haiti’s newspapers and television broadcasters knocked out of production for the first few weeks after the quake, radio provided a heroic lifeline.

Progress, but not Success – The Haiti experience was not wholly a “new media success story”; some of the approaches – attempted for the first time – faltered. The crisis threw together volunteer technology communities and professional humanitarian organizations, without a common language and operating procedures. A lack of coordination and understanding of how to use and integrate new tools into existing disaster relief structures further complicated efforts on the ground.