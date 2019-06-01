Moving Forward: Recommendations for Rebuilding East Biloxi

REPORT DESCRIPTION

This report was formulated to present Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway and contributing sponsors with an action plan for rebuilding East Biloxi based on community input and the technical expertise of leading national consultants assembled by Living Cities. Another focus was to describe a future East Biloxi built on expanding casino-based tourism, providing broad housing choice in safe and attractive neighborhoods, renewing downtown, restoring the seafood industry, introducing new open spaces and strengthening public access to a great waterfront.