One Economy Digital Communities: San Jose and Miami

GRANT DESCRIPTION



ASSESSMENT PURPOSE AND APPROACH

Approach: This report details a study commissioned by Knight Foundation to evaluate Internet usage among low-income Americans participating in the Knight Foundation-funded One Economy Digital Communities program. To answer research questions, the authors collected broad data from all Digital Communities staffers and gathered information in a focused manner from individuals and families. The surveying effort included measures administered early and late in families’ participation in the program that captured changes in attitudes and behaviors over time and compared the results of these measures with similar measures from a national study, conducted by the Pew Internet and American Life Project, of low-income individuals who are not specifically part of the Digital Communities. From this examination, One Economy can assess the program effects in ways that will contribute to its further efforts to improve the lives of low-income individuals and communities through strategic use of technology.