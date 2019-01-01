OpenGov and You

In the digital age, we have an unprecedented opportunity to make our communities and our public systems more transparent and responsive than ever before; to transform the way citizens and their governments interact. How do we use journalism, data and technology to move toward that future?

Watch the videos and read the brief to see what we learned.

Connecting citizens with government

We recently gathered a group of thinkers, entrepreneurs and creators to talk at the 2013 Forum on Communications and Society (FOCAS) about the future of open government—how we might harness the remarkable progress that’s already been made, and how we might tackle the remaining obstacles to government transparency and responsiveness. Participants discussed everything from open data standards to improving the work environment for change agents inside government.

You can read the full report here