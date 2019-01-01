Reinvigorating Journalism Education

News industry leaders think journalism education in the United States has improved over the past six years. Although leaders say quality still varies significantly from school to school, 16 of 26 news leaders interviewed (61 percent) think journalism education has improved. Five additional news leaders felt specific schools improved but reserved comment on all of journalism education. Factors driving improvement included better leadership and faculty, and a greater emphasis on programs offering practical experience and digital skills. The schools most frequently mentioned as inspiring new attitudes about journalism education are Carnegie-Knight schools. Also, participating universities report they have transformed their teaching of digital journalism during the five-year life span of News21 and cite the program as a catalyst for this change.